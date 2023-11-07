Billie Jean King Cup Preview: Fernandez leads talented Canadian roster into Seville

A proper blend of youth and veteran experience will headline Team Canada’s squad this week from the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, and hopes are understandably high.

Aptly named after one of the most important trailblazers in women’s sport, 12 countries have descended upon Seville, Spain to compete in the historic international team event.

Leylah Fernandez, Rebecca Marino, Genie Bouchard, Gaby Dabrowski, and Marina Stakusic make up a talented and potent Canadian roster that will play in Group C alongside Poland, and the host nation, Spain.

The team will rely first and foremost on 21-year-old Fernandez in singles play, and the timing couldn’t be better as the 2021 US Open finalist is rounding into form.

Fernandez won her first title of 2023 at the Hong Kong Open just three weeks ago, the third singles trophy of her career, which vaulted her back inside the top 40 of the rankings for the first time since February.

She’s also been known to thrive in a team environment, competing in seven Billie Jean King Cup ties and posting an 11-3 record.

The poised- and precise-hitting left-hander can make an impact in doubles if needed too.

The 32-year-old Marino is back with the squad this week, and though her results this season have not reached her usual standards, she did reach the semifinals with Canada at the Pan American Games just over a week ago, playing her brand of attacking, first-strike tennis.

Ottawa’s Dabrowski has played the most Billie Jean King Cup ties of any athlete on the roster, and she made the trip over from Cancun, where she’d been competing in the WTA Finals, to represent the team this week.

Dabrowski’s had an exceptional stretch to finish her 2023 season — she won two titles with doubles partner Erin Routliffe including the US Open, and the pair reached the semis of the WTA Finals, notching three impressive wins in Mexico.

Meantime, Bouchard is returning to play for Canada for the first time in over five years.

Bouchard has played just 22 matches this season with 11 wins, though has had plenty of success at this tournament in years past, with a 13-4 record across 10 ties.

While she’s no longer a WTA mainstay, Genie is forever one of the most important names in Canadian tennis history, with her historic breakthrough run to the Wimbledon finals nine years ago.

18-year-old Stakusic is the rookie of the roster and has had a breakout summer and fall.

She was named ITF Player of the Month in September after capturing titles in Valladolid, Spain and Berkeley, Calif.

Last week, she won her home event at the Tevlin Challenger in Toronto and has broken inside the top 300 of the WTA rankings.

It’s unlikely she’ll play, but Stakusic will no doubt gain great experience in a supporting role on the roster.

Canada should be viewed as the prohibitive favourite to come through Group C.

Poland’s chances will be notably diminished without Iga Swiatek on its roster.

Magda Linette is by far their most dangerous player, ranked inside the top 25, and had a terrific run in Melbourne to open the season, reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open.

Magdalena Frech is Poland’s number two, and just won an ITF 100K event in Spain last month.

Meanwhile, Spain will have the backing of a strong home crowd, and does feature former world No. 2 Paula Badosa, though she hasn’t played a competitive match since Wimbledon due to a back injury.

She’s joined alongside the top-ranked Spanish singles player Sara Sorribes Tormo, Rebekah Makarova and Cristina Bucsa.

Canada opens the action against the Spanish squad on Wednesday.

Other Nations to Watch

Czechia

The class of this event for the last decade or so has been Team Czechia, who’ve won the title six times since 2011, and most recently in 2018.

This year’s roster is absolutely loaded, featuring Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, French Open finalist Karolina Muchova, and seven-time doubles slam champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

It’s a prime opportunity for the Czechs to collect hardware again — they’re second among all countries historically with 11 Billie Jean King Cup wins.



Switzerland

The defending champions, Switzerland, return as the number one team in the Billie Jean King Cup, though their star player from last year’s title could be somewhat limited.

Belinda Bencic, a former Olympic gold winner, revealed that she’s pregnant with her first child, and this news could potentially affect the amount of tennis she plays this week.

Viktorija Golubic, a well-tested competitor with a picturesque one-handed backhand, could be relied upon heavily in singles.

The squad faces Czechia in a compelling opening-day tie.

USA

If they brought all their best, the United States would undoubtedly be a top contender at this event.

Instead, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula are missing out on the action in Seville, though the United States roster still has talent and depth.

2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins, 2017 US Open champ Sloane Stephens, and 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin headline a dangerous roster of pedigree and power.

Collins, one of the most aggressive players on the circuit, rediscovered her fiery brand of tennis over the summer with an impressive run to the quarterfinals in Montreal and a trip to the semifinals of the San Diego Open.

Kenin is back inside the top 35 after a myriad of injuries pushed her outside the top 200 last year, while Stephens is always capable of flipping that switch and producing high-level tennis.

Taylor Townsend will be utilized in doubles and enjoyed success this season playing alongside Leylah Fernandez, while Peyton Stearns will get her first opportunity at the event.

France

France is only four years removed from a Billie Jean King Cup title and this season boasts a roster again capable of a deep run.

Caroline Garcia is the top-ranked player on the team and has reached two singles finals in Lyon and Monterrey this season — the 30-year-old is a flat-hitting baseliner with one of the biggest serves in the women’s game.

Meanwhile, 33-year-old Alize Cornet safely deserves the title of the WTA’s ironwoman, having made a record 67 consecutive grand slam appearances.

She’s far and away the most experienced player at this tournament, with 27 prior nominations in Billie Jean King Cup play, and her cool demeanour under pressure should bode well for the group.

The roster is rounded out with Kristina Mladenovic, Varvara Gracheva, and Clara Burel.

France opens in Group B against Italy on Wednesday.