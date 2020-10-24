Canada’s Auger-Aliassime bounced from Cologne semifinal by Schwartzman

COLOGNEY — Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime lost to Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman 4-6, 7-5, 4-6 in the semifinal of the Cologne Championship on Saturday.

Schwartzman will face top-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany in Sunday’s final.

Zverev advanced by beating Jannik Sinner, Italy, 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the other semifinal.

It was the first time the world No. 22 Auger-Aliassime had faced ninth-ranked Schwartzman.

The Canadian had four aces to Schwartzman’s none, but also committed eight double faults to the Argentinian’s two.

The German team of Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies topped Marcus Daniell of New Zealand and Philipp Oswald of Austria 6-4, 6-3 in the doubles semifinal.