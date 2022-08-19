Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Coric in Cincinnati quarterfinals

Felix Auger-Aliassime's run at his first Masters 1000 title ended in the quarterfinals for the second-straight week after a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Croatia's Borna Coric at the Western and Southern Open on Friday in Mason, Ohio.

The Canadian, seeded seventh at the Western and Southern Open, also reached the quarterfinals in Montreal last week at the National Bank Open.

Coric, ranked No. 152 on the ATP Tour, is the second-lowest semifinalist in the history of the Cincinnati tournament. The Croatian could rise to as high as No. 29 if he wins the tournament.

Coric won a whopping 31 of 32 points when he got his first serve in and did not face a break point.

Auger-Aliassime saved two match points in his previous contest against Jannik Sinner, but couldn't mount a comeback against Coric, who won his final two service games without giving up a point.