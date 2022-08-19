Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Coric in Cincinnati quarterfinals

Croatian Borna Coric carried his momentum to upset Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, and advance to the Cincinnati Masters semifinal.

Felix Auger-Aliassime's run at his first Masters 1000 title ended in the quarterfinals for the second-straight week after a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Croatia's Borna Coric at the Western and Southern Open on Friday in Mason, Ohio.

The Canadian, seeded seventh at the Western and Southern Open, also reached the quarterfinals in Montreal last week at the National Bank Open.

Coric, ranked No. 152 on the ATP Tour, is the second-lowest semifinalist in the history of the Cincinnati tournament. The Croatian could rise to as high as No. 29 if he wins the tournament.

Coric won a whopping 31 of 32 points when he got his first serve in and did not face a break point.

Auger-Aliassime saved two match points in his previous contest against Jannik Sinner, but couldn't mount a comeback against Coric, who won his final two service games without giving up a point.

More from Sportsnet
Auger-Aliassime moves on to Western & Southern quarters with comeback win over Sinner
Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati
When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close