Canada's Dabrowski and Brazil's Stefani capture Chennai women's doubles title

Gabriela Dabrowski, left, of Canada, talks with partner Luisa Stefani, right, of Brazil, during the doubles finals against Darija Jurak, of Croatia and Andreja Klepac, of Slovenia at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Tony Avelar/AP)

Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and her partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil captured their second women's doubles tennis title, winning the Chennai Open on Sunday. 

The top-seeded Dabrowski and Stefani made quick work of Russia's Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalamidze in a 6-1, 6-2 victory.

A day earlier, the duo defeated Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand and Moyuka Uchijima of Japan to advance to the final.

Blinkova and Dzalamidze won their semifinal on Friday against Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal and Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium, after Bouchard retired from the match citing an injury.   

