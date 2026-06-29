A nightmare season continued Monday at Wimbledon for Denis Shapovalov.

The Canadian retired with a shoulder injury after the second set of his first-round match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.

Shapovalov played one more point to lose the second-set tiebreak after suffering the injury while trying to chase down the ball. He then retired while trailing 6-3, 7-6 (7).

It marked the second Grand Slam in a row in which Shapovalov exited in the first round. He was ousted in the second round of the Australian Open.

He finished with 14 aces but landed just 53 per cent of his first serves before the injury ended his afternoon. It was Carreno Busta's first-ever win at the All England Club.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., is now 9-14 on the year and his ranking has dropped to No. 41.

Shapovalov was one of four Canadians scheduled to play on the first day of Wimbledon. Bianca Andreescu, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Fernandez also were on the schedule.

Canada's Gabriel Diallo is scheduled to open on Tuesday.