Canada's Eugenie Bouchard will not return at Wimbledon

Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard's return has been delayed.

Bouchard said Friday she will not use his protected ranking to enter Wimbledon because the WTA Tour is not awarding ranking points at the Grand Slam. The WTA made the decision not to award ranking points when Wimbledon announced it would not allow Russian or Belarusian players to compete due to the invasion of Ukraine.

"As much as I love Wimbledon and skipping it makes me sad, using a (protected ranking) entry at a tournament with no ranking points doesn't make sense," Bouchard wrote.

Bouchard says she will use her protected-ranking Grand Slam rankings at the 2022 U.S. Open and 2023 Australian Open.

Bouchard hasn't played since undergoing arthroscopic shoulder surgery last spring.

A bit before that surgery, the 28-year-old from Montreal reached the final of a tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Bouchard's ranking has tumbled since her run to the Wimbledon final in 2014.