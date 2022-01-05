Canada's Fernandez falls to fifth-seeded Swiatek at Adelaide tournament

ADELAIDE, Australia -- Fifth-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland defeated Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-1, 6-2 in a second-round match Wednesday at the Adelaide International tennis tournament.

Swiatek, the defending champion, converted four-of-nine service break opportunities in the match. Fernandez, 19, of Laval, Que., also committed five double faults, compared to one for her Polish opponent.

It was the first professional meeting between the two although Swiatek defeated Fernandez in 2015 when both were juniors.

Swiatek, the 2020 French Open champion, controlled the opening set, registering two service breaks in four opportunities. Fernandez made just 51 per cent on her first serves (compared to 76 per cent for Swiatek) and also doubled-faulted three times.

Swiatek had two aces in the match while Fernandez had one.

Fernandez, currently ranked 24th in the world, defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia 6-3, 6-4 in her first-round match. Swiatek opened with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Australian Daria Saville.