Canada's Marino advances to US Open third round for first time in career

Canada's Rebecca Marino advanced to the third round at the US Open on Wednesday, defeating Ukrainian and No. 22-ranked Daria Snigur in three sets, 6-3, 5-6, 7-6 (7-5).

Marino, a Vancouver native, entered the tournament ranked 106th in the world. The 31-year-old achieved her highest ranking of No. 38 in the world back in 2011.

It's the first time Marino has reached the US Open's third round in her career and equals the furthest she's ever reached in a Grand Slam event — Marino also made Round 3 at Roland-Garros in 2011.

In 2013, Marino took a break from tennis and did not return to action for five years.

With Marino's victory, Canadians are now 6-0 in this year's US Open. On the women's side, Leylah Fernandez plays a second-round match against Russia's Ludmilla Samsonova Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET, while Bianca Andreescu takes on Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia at 9 p.m. ET.

In the men's bracket, Felix Auger-Aliassime plays his second-round tilt against United Kingdom's Jack Draper Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, and Denis Shapovalov plays Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena Thursday at 11 a.m. ET.