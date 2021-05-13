Canada's Shapovalov falls short in three-set loss to Nadal at Italian Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov reacts during his 3rd round match against Spain's Rafael Nadal, at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Alessandra Tarantino / AP)

ROME -- Canada's Denis Shapovalov fell just short of a major upset against nine-time champion Rafael Nadal at the Italian Open on Thursday.

The Spanish star rallied from a break down in both the second and third sets to beat Shapovalov 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) in a third-round match at the ATP Masters 1000 clay-court event that lasted three hours 27 minutes.

A 13-time French Open champion and a 20-time Grand Slam winner, Nadal is widely considered the best clay-court player in history.

The 13th-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., failed to convert on two match points on Nadal's serve with a 6-5 lead in the third set.

In the second set, Shapovalov was up 3-1 and had a 40-0 lead on serve in the ensuing game before the second-seeded Nadal stormed back for a break to get back into the match.

Meanwhile, Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime lost 7-6 (3), 6-1 to Argentine qualifier Federico Delbonis in another third-round match.

