Canadian Bouchard beats Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto to reach finals

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard celebrates a victory. (Chris Symes/AP)

GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- Canadian Eugenie Bouchard has reached the finals at the Abierto De Guadalajara tennis tournament in Mexico.

Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., ousted Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-2, 7-6(2) on Friday to advance in women's singles at the WTA 250-level event.

Bouchard, currently ranked 144th, needed one hour 44 minutes to topple her 134th-ranked opponent.

She will face either No. 2 seed Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic or fourth-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the finals.

Bouchard's lone tournament win at the top level came in 2014.

