Canada’s Vasek Pospisil loses quarterfinal match at Wimbledon tune up event

Vasek-Pospisil

Canada's Vasek Pospisil (Christophe Ena / AP)

EASTBOURNE, United Kingdom — Canada’s Vasek Pospisil lost 6-4, 6-4 to No. 2 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia in quarterfinal play at the Viking International on Thursday.

The 66th-ranked Pospisil, from Vancouver, could not capitalize on his lone break-point opportunity against the world No. 18 at the ATP Tour 250 grass-court event.

De Minaur converted on three of six break-point chances.

The Australian will face Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea in the semifinals of the Wimbledon tune-up tourney.

Wimbledon’s main draw starts on Monday.

