Canadians Diez, Schnur reach second round of French Open qualifying

Canada's Brayden Schnur has advanced to the second round of the French Open qualifying. (Charles Krupa/AP)

PARIS — Canadians Steven Diez and Brayden Schnur advanced to the second round of men’s qualifying at the French Open with wins on Monday.

Diez, from Toronto, defeated Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.

Schnur, from Pickering, Ont., downed Peru’s Juan Pablo Varillas 6-1, 6-4.

Diez next faces Christopher Eubanks of the United States, while Schnur will meet American Sebastian Korda.

Women’s qualifying starts Tuesday.

More from Sportsnet
Halep wins Italian Open after Pliskova retires from final
Associated Press
Diego Schwartzman eliminates Denis Shapovalov from Italian Open
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.