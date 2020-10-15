Felix Auger-Aliassime books spot in quarterfinals at Cologne Indoors

COLOGNE, Germany — Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Cologne Indoors.

The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, beat Swiss qualifier Henri Laaksonen 6-4, 6-1 in the second round of the ATP Tour 250 indoor hard-court event on Thursday.

Auger-Aliassime, who received a first-round bye, never faced a break point against Laaksonen.

The Canadian won 27 of 30 points (90 per cent) when he got his first serve in.

It was Auger-Aliassime’s first match of the fall hard-court season, after he lost in the first round on clay at the French Open.

Auger-Aliassime will face world No. 82 Radu Albot of Moldova in the quarterfinals on Friday.