Fognini tests positive for COVID-19, lucky loser Petrovic advances in Italy

fabio-fognini-hits-a-shot-at-chengdu-open

Fabio Fognini of Italy hits a return shot. (Chinatopix via AP)

SANTA MARGHERITA DI PULA, Italy — Danilo Petrovic of Serbia made the most of his late entry into the Forte Village Sardegna Open, beating Roberto Carballes Baena 6-1, 6-4 in the second round on Wednesday.

Petrovic was playing as a "lucky loser" in place of top-seeded Fabio Fognini, who withdrew from the tournament after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The 166th-ranked Petrovic will next play Federico Delbonis of Argentina, who defeated sixth-seeded Pablo Andujar 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Second-seeded Du?an Lajovic is also out after losing to Serbian compatriot Laslo Djere 6-4, 7-5.

Fifth-seeded Lorenzo Sonego lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 against Jiri Vesely.

In first-round matches, Corentin Moutet beat American Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (0), 6-4 and Yannick Hanfmann beat Salvatore Caruso 6-0, 6-4.

The tournament was installed in the ATP calendar as a one-time only event amid the coronavirus pandemic.

