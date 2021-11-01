Francoise Abanda gives Canada lead vs. France at Billie Jean King Cup

Francoise Abanda upset Fiona Ferro 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to give Canada a 1-0 lead in their opening Billie Jean King Cup tie against defending champion France on Monday.

Abanda, ranked 353rd in the world, rallied from a 2-0 hole in the second set for the win against the 105th-ranked Ferro in Prague.

It was Abanda's fifth consecutive win in Billie Jean King Cup play.

“I don’t know what it is, I always play some good tennis here," the Montreal native said. "I’m so pleased with my performance."

Abanda played just two tournaments in the first seven months of the year before starting a more consistent schedule in August.

Canada does not have its top two singles players -- reigning U.S. Open finalist Leylah Annie Fernandez and 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu.

Canada's Rebecca Marino will face Alize Cornet in a singles match before a doubles match later in the day.

All of the matches are on Sportsnet.

