Gauff beats Anisimova to reach Emilia Romagna semifinals in Italy

United States' Cori "Coco" Gauff. (Dita Alangkara/AP)

PARMA, Italy -- Coco Gauff advanced to the semifinals of the Emilia-Romagna Open by beating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday.

The 17-year-old Gauff, who last week reached the Italian Open semifinals for her career-best result on clay, will next face Czech player Katerina Siniakova, who beat eighth-seeded Caroline Garcia 7-5, 6-1.

Siniakova eliminated Serena Williams on Tuesday.

Former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens also reached the semifinals by beating Sara Errani of Italy 6-3, 6-0.

Stephens will face either second-seeded Petra Marti or sixth-seeded Qiang Wang.

