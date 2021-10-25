Korda, Struff, Bublik advance at St. Petersburg Open

Sebastian Korda pumps his fist after scoring a point against Laslo Djere during a match at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament in Mason, Ohio, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- American Sebastian Korda advanced to the second round of the St. Petersburg Open with a 7-6 (2), 7-5 win over Nino Serdarusic on Monday.

Korda, who won his first ATP Tour trophy this year in Parma, will next face third-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut at the hard-court tournament.

Also Monday, Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff defeated James Duckworth of Australia 7-6 (3), 6-3 to advance.

Seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik progressed with a 6-3, 6-4 win over home favorite Evgenii Tiurnev.

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close