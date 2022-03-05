Leylah Fernandez reaches Monterrey Open semifinals

Leylah Fernandez reached the semifinals of the Monterrey Open early Saturday morning.

After delays, the reigning Monterrey champion defeated China's Qiang Wang 7-6, 6-4 in a match that ended at 2:45 a.m local time.

The Canadian rallied back from 3-0 down in the first set to force a tie-break and ultimately take the set. Fernandez cruised through the second set, confirming her victory.

Fernandez won't have much time to rest as she continues her title defence against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday.