Musetti claims first tour title as Alcaraz loses Hamburg thriller

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti celebrates beating Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, at the Hamburg tennis tournament, Germany, Sunday July 24, 2022. (Daniel Bockwoldt/AP)

HAMBURG, Germany — Lorenzo Musetti needed six match points Sunday to upset top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-4 in the final of the Hamburg European Open.

The 20-year-old Italian claimed his first tour-level title in 2 hours, 47 minutes.

Alcaraz was aiming to improve his 5-0 record in finals and was also chasing his fifth title this year alone after wins in Madrid, Barcelona, Miami and Rio de Janeiro.

The 19-year-old Spaniard fought back from 5-3 down in the second set and saved five match points to take the Hamburg final to a third set.

But Musetti didn’t fold and the 62nd-ranked player from Carrara, Italy, finally took his chance at the sixth time of asking.

American Bernarda Pera beat top-seeded Anett Kontaveit to win the women’s final on Saturday.

