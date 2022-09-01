Nick Kyrgios fined $7,500 for conduct in match at U.S. Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Kyrgios has been fined $7,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct during his second-round victory Wednesday.

Kyrgios was warned after using profanity toward someone in the stands. It appeared the Wimbledon runner-up was yelling at someone in his own box, telling the person to be more supportive or leave.

The temperamental Australian also complained to the chair umpire about the smell of marijuana during the second set.

The fine was the highest given to a player at the tournament thus far.