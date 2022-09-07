Ottawa's Dabrowski and partner Olmos out of U.S. Open women's doubles

Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada. (Jacques Boissinot/CP)

NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have been bounced from the U.S. Open.

Dabrowski and Olmos lost to the Czech team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam tournament.

The Czechs won 6 of 22 break points compared to Dabrowski and Olmos's 4 of 7.

The Canadian and Olmos won the match's only tiebreak.

Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., is the only Canadian left at the event.

She and American Jack Sock will play in the mixed doubles quarterfinal later Wednesday.

