Peng Shuai says allegation was 'enormous misunderstanding'

Editor's note: The following story deals with sexual assault, and may be upsetting for some readers. If you or someone you know is in need of support, those in Canada can find province-specific centres, crisis lines and services here. For readers in the United States, a list of resources and references for survivors and their loved ones can be found here.

BEIJING — Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has told a French newspaper that international concern over her well-being is based on "an enormous misunderstanding" and she denied having accused a Chinese official of sexual assault.

L'Equipe, which specializes in sports news, published the interview Monday. The publication said it spoke to the tennis player a day earlier in a Beijing hotel in an hour-long interview organized through China's Olympic committee.

[ENGLISH VERSION] For the first time since her public reappearance and the turmoil caused by her 2 November message, Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai talks to an international and independent medium. https://t.co/8ygjVnKZOz pic.twitter.com/cGA57iwhDA — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) February 6, 2022

Also Monday, the International Olympic Committee released a statement saying IOC President Thomas Bach had dinner with Peng on Saturday, and she attended the China-Norway curling match with IOC member Kirsty Coventry.

The newspaper said it had to submit questions in advance and that a Chinese Olympic committee official sat in on the discussion and translated her comments from Chinese.

The newspaper published her comments verbatim — which it said was another pre-condition for interview — in question-and-answer form.

L'Equipe asked Peng about a post in November on her verified account on a leading Chinese social media platform, Weibo, which kicked off a storm of international concern about her.

In that post, Peng wrote that Zhang Gaoli, a former vice premier and member of the ruling Chinese Communist Party's all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee, had forced her to have sex despite repeated refusals. Her post also said they had sex once seven years ago and she had feelings for him after that.

Peng briefly disappeared from public view, then appeared at some promotional appearances arranged by the government. The interview with L'Equipe was her first sit-down discussion with non-Chinese media since the accusation.

But speaking to L'Equipe, Peng denied having accused Zhang of assault.

"Sexual assault? I never said that anyone made me submit to a sexual assault,'' the newspaper quoted her as saying.

"This post resulted in an enormous misunderstanding from the outside world,'' she also said. "My wish is that the meaning of this post no longer be skewed.''