Pera defeats Krejcikova for 12th straight win, reaches Cleveland quarterfinals

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bernarda Pera extended her career-best winning streak to 12 matches, beatiung top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic 6-4, 6-1 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals in Tennis in The Land.

Pera, ranked No. 51, broke 2021 French Open champion Krejcikova four times in claiming eight of the final nine games. The 27-year-old has won her last two WTA 250 tournaments in Budapest, Hungary, and Hamburg, Germany.

Second-seed Martina Trevisan of Italy withdrew with a left thigh injury, giving Shuai Zhang a walkover. Third-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia was upset by Madison Brengle 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the round of 16.

Alexandrova served for the match twice in the second set against No. 63 Brengle, who fought off six match points in her 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 opening round victory over Varvara Gracheva at the U.S. Open tune-up eventg.

The only remaining seeds are Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus (seventh) and Alizé Cornet from France (eighth). Sasnovich will take on Brengle, while Cornet will face China’s Zhang in the quarters.

Three of the final eight players are Americans in Pera, Brengle and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.