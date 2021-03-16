Rafael Nadal pulls out of Miami Open because of back issue

Rafael Nadal hits a backhand return to Fabio Fognini during their fourth round match at the Australian Open. (Andy Brownbill/AP)

MIAMI — Rafael Nadal pulled out of the Miami Open on Tuesday because of the bad back that bothered him during the Australian Open.

The hard-court tournament begins next Tuesday.

"For the moment I need to fully recover from my back problem and start to get ready for the upcoming clay court season in Europe,'' Nadal said in a statement.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion earlier withdrew from this month's tournament at Rotterdam, Netherlands. At the Australian Open he lost in the quarterfinals to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close