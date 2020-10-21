Raonic eliminates Bedene, advances to second round at European Open

Milos Raonic serves. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

ANTWERP, Belgium — Canada’s Milos Raonic has advanced to the second round of the European Open.

The No. 6 seed, from Thornhill, Ont., beat world No. 52 Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia 6-3, 7-6 (4) at the ATP Tour 250 hard-court event on Wednesday.

Raonic, ranked 19th in the world, won 91 per cent of his points (40-of-44) when he got his first serve in and finished with 17 aces.

The Canadian improved his lifetime record against Bedene to 3-0.

Raonic will next face world No. 70 Cameron Norrie of Great Britain. Raonic won their only previous meeting last year on a hard court in Paris.

