Rublev beats Norrie at U.S. Open to advance to sixth major quarterfinal

Andrey Rublev, of Russia, returns against Cameron Norrie, of Great Britain, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

Andrey Rublev reached his sixth Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating Cam Norrie 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in a match delayed by about 25 minutes while the retractable roof at Louis Armstrong Stadium remained open during a downpour.

The No. 9-seeded Rublev is into his third quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows. But he is 0-2 at that stage in New York — and 0-5 at all majors.

Rublev next faces 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal or 24-year-old American Frances Tiafoe, who were scheduled to meet later Monday.

No. 7 Norrie was trying to reach the second Grand Slam quarterfinal of his career — and of this year. He lost in the Wimbledon semifinals to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in July.

