Shapovalov beats Bautista Agut to advance to Wimbledon quarterfinals

Denis Shapovalov is through to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

QUARTER-FINALS BOUND @denis_shapo In a dream performance, Shapovalov gave nothing away to Bautista Agut, and closed the door on the resilient Spaniard in straight sets!@nationalbank | #TennisNation pic.twitter.com/ogk1SRaQvk — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) July 5, 2021

The native of Richmond Hill, Ont., hit 15 aces and beat No. 8 Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 on Monday to join the tournament’s final eight for the first time.

The No. 10 seed will face No. 25 Karen Khachanov of Russia, who won a bizarre fifth set to beat American Sebastian Korda 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8 on Monday.

With files from The Associated Press