Shapovalov beats Bautista Agut to advance to Wimbledon quarterfinals

Denis-Shapovalov

Canada's Denis Shapovalov celebrates after defeating Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut. (Alberto Pezzali / AP)

Denis Shapovalov is through to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

The native of Richmond Hill, Ont., hit 15 aces and beat No. 8 Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 on Monday to join the tournament’s final eight for the first time.

The No. 10 seed will face No. 25 Karen Khachanov of Russia, who won a bizarre fifth set to beat American Sebastian Korda 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8 on Monday.

With files from The Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.