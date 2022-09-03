Shapovalov loses to Rublev at U.S. Open, all Canadians out in singles

Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, reacts after losing a point to Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New York. (Andres Kudacki/AP Photo)

Canada's Denis Shapovalov lost 6-4, 2-6, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 7-6 (10-7) to Russia's Andrey Rublev in a third-round thriller at the U.S. Open on Saturday.

The 19th-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., lost on serve with the fifth set tied at 4-4 but then broke right back, saving three match points against the ninth-seeded Rublev.

The players then each held serve to set up the first-to-10 tiebreaker, which Rublev never trailed. Rublev finally finished it on his fifth match point.

The match lasted four hours, seven minutes.

Shapovalov was the last Canadian remaining in the singles draw.

Rublev will next face No. 7 seed Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in the fourth round of the final Grand Slam of the season.

Shapovalov had turned things around after a rough stretch earlier this season in which he lost 10 of 11 matches.

Shapovalov showed some promise at his last tournament in Cincinnati, winning his first two times on the court before falling 7-5, 7-5 to world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia.

Shapovalov survived a five-setter in his first match at the U.S. Open against Marc-Andrea Huesler of Switzerland before beating Roberto Carballés Baena of Spain in four sets.

