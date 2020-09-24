Toronto’s Diez clinches French Open berth with qualifying win

PARIS — Toronto’s Steven Diez advanced to the men’s main draw at the French Open with a 6-3, 6-4 win over France’s Enzo Couacaud on Thursday.

Diez broke Couacaud five times on 12 chances and scored 35 of his 74 points while receiving to advance to his first Grand Slam main draw.

He joins Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont, Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil in the men’s singles draw. Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., withdrew from the men’s singles draw on Thursday.

Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., and Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., are in the women’s event.

Men’s and women’s singles competition starts Sunday.

