Ukrainian refugee Yastremska falls to Zhang in Lyon: ‘I tried to fight for Ukraine’

LYON, France — Ukrainian refugee Dayana Yastremska took Zhang Shuai of China to three sets Sunday in the final of the Lyon Open, which Zhang won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The 21-year-old Yastremska only fled her home in war-torn Odessa, Ukraine, last week following the Russian invasion. She spent two nights sheltering in an underground car park from missile strikes before escaping with her 15-year-old sister Ivanna through Romania while their parents stayed behind in Odessa.

In her post-match speech, Yastremska had a message for her fellow Ukrainians.

"The prize money I earned here, I'm gonna give to the Ukrainian foundation to support Ukraine," she said. "And If Ukrainian people are watching, I wanna say you guys are so strong, you have an amazing spirit."

"I tried to fight for Ukraine."

The 140th-ranked Yastremska had a remarkable run to her fifth career final after being given a wild card to play at the tournament. She beat second-seeded Sorana Cirstea 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4 in the semifinals.

Zhang won her third career title.