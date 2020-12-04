Ukrainian tennis player banned in match fixing case

A general view of the Philippe-Chatrier tennis court with its new retractable roof during a media tour at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (Michel Euler/AP)

LONDON -- Ukrainian tennis player Stanislav Poplavskyy has been given a lifetime ban for participating in match-fixing activities, the Tennis Integrity Unit said Friday.

The TIU said Poplavskyy took part in match-fixing and "courtsiding" activities on multiple occasions between 2015 and 2019.

Courtsiding involves transmission of live scoring data from a match to a third party for betting purposes and is prohibited.

Poplavskyy, who had a highest ATP ranking of 440, also facilitated courtsiding and failed "to report multiple approaches asking him to contrive matches," the TIU said.

Poplavskyy, who was also fined $10,000, "accepted all charges" against him.

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.