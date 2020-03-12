ATP announces 6-week suspension for public health and safety reasons

The ATP has suspended all men’s professional tennis tournaments for six weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.

No ATP Tour or ATP Challenger Tour events will take place through the week of April 20.

The tournament at Indian Wells, California, scheduled to begin main-draw play Wednesday already had been called off.

The affected events are the Miami Open, the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championships in Houston, the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, the Monte Carlo Masters, the Barcelona Open and the Hungarian Open.

The next Grand Slam tournament, the French Open, is still scheduled to be held in Paris beginning May 24.