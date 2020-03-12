ATP announces 6-week suspension for public health and safety reasons

The construction work of the newly built roof of the Philippe Chatrier center court is pictured Wednesday Feb.5, 2020 at the Roland Garros stadium. The French Open venue becomes the last of the four Grand Slam venues to install a retractable roof on their main show court. ( Martin Bureau/Pool via AP)

The ATP has suspended all men’s professional tennis tournaments for six weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.

No ATP Tour or ATP Challenger Tour events will take place through the week of April 20.
The tournament at Indian Wells, California, scheduled to begin main-draw play Wednesday already had been called off.
The affected events are the Miami Open, the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championships in Houston, the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, the Monte Carlo Masters, the Barcelona Open and the Hungarian Open.
The next Grand Slam tournament, the French Open, is still scheduled to be held in Paris beginning May 24.

