Auger-Aliassime to take on fellow Canadian Pospisil at Rogers Cup

Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime will open his first Rogers Cup in his hometown when he faces fellow Canadian Vasek Pospisil in a Wimbledon rematch.

The draw for Canada’s annual ATP Tour event was held Friday.

The 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime, ranked 22nd, will be a heavy favourite against Vancouver’s Pospisil, who returned at Wimbledon last month after being off since last October with a back injury. Pospisil, who got a wild card into the Rogers Cup, is now ranked 207th in the world.

Top-ranked Canadian Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., who is 20th in the world, faces American Taylor Fritz in the first round.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., ranked 31st, meets Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France in the first round.

Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., who also has a wild-card entry, will face a qualifier.

Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., another wild card recipient, faces world No. 19 Gael Monfils of France in the opening round.

The top eight seeds get first-round byes. Defending champ Rafael Nadal of Spain is the top seed.

Qualifying starts Saturday with the main draw set to begin on Monday.