Back injury sidelines Canada’s Vasek Pospisil for Australian Open

Vasek Pospisil of Canada will not play the Australian Open. (Mark Blinch/CP)

MELBOURNE, Australia — Canada’s Vasek Pospisil has dropped out of the Australian Open because of a back injury.

The native of Vernon, B.C., who is ranked 70th in the world, hasn’t played since October.

“Very sad to have to withdraw from the @AustralianOpen today,” the 28-year-old Pospisil tweeted. “Unfortunately I have yet to fully recover from the back injury I sustained in October. Hope to be back soon.”

Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., are the two remaining Canadians in the main men’s singles draw for the Australian Open.

The first Grand Slam of the season begins Jan. 14.

More from Sportsnet
Canadian teen Andreescu beats Venus Williams in latest tennis upset
Canadian Press
Canada's Auger-Aliassime loses in first round of Tata Open
Canadian Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.