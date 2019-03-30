Australian Barty beats Pliskova for Miami Open title

Ashleigh Barty, of Australia, poses with the trophy after defeating Carolina Pliskova, of the Czech Republic, in the singles final of the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

MIAMI — Ashleigh Barty had 15 aces and became the 33rd different player to win a title in as many ATP and WTA tournaments this year when she beat Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (1), 6-3 on Saturday in the final of the Miami Open.

The 22-year-old Australian, who was seeded 12th, won her fourth title and the biggest of her career. She improved to 18-3 this year and will rise to a career-high ranking of No. 9 next week.

Barty won with a dominating serve and wide variety of shots from the baseline, repeatedly extending rallies with scrambling defence. She was broken just one and won 86 per cent of her first-service points.

Barty became the fifth different Miami Open women’s champion in the past five years.

