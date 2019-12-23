Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Australian Open increases prize money for 2020 tournament
The sun sets behind Melbourne Park as Petra Kvitova, right, of the Czech Republic hits a forehand to Japan's Naomi Osaka during the women's singles final on Rod Laver Arena at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. (Aaron Favila/AP)
MELBOURNE, Australia — The Australian Open says prize money for the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of next year will be increased by 13.6% to 71 million Australian dollars ($49.1 million USD).
Tournament organizers said in a statement Tuesday that the women’s and men’s singles winners will each receive A$4.12 million, or US$2.85 million based on current exchange rates.
Prize money has increased 61.4 per cent at the Australian Open over the last five years, generally in keeping with prize money increases at the other Grand Slam tournaments— the French Open, Wimbledon and the U,S. Open, where this year’s championship at Flushing Meadows paid $57 million in prize money and $3.85 million to the singles winners.
The Australian Open begins Jan. 20 at Melbourne Park.