Australian Open semifinalist Chung pulls out of French Open

Chung Hyeon of South Korea returns the ball to Alexander Zverev of Germany during the semifinal match at the ATP tennis tournament in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 5, 2018. (Matthias Schrader/AP)

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Surprise Australian Open semifinalist Chung Hyeon won’t have a chance to repeat his Grand Slam heroics at the French Open: the 22-year-old Korean withdrew from the year’s second major on Wednesday with a persistent ankle injury.

Chung, who had to retire in his semifinal against eventual champion Roger Federer at Melbourne Park in January because of severe blisters, said he had been carrying the ankle injury through the clay-court season. He had earlier withdrawn from the Lyon Open and Italian Open.

In a post on Twitter the 20th-ranked Chung said: "Unfortunately I had to withdraw from Lyon yesterday and now Roland Garros. I have been struggling with an ankle injury during the entire clay season. An MRI scan has revealed that I have build up of fluid in the ankle joint which might require a small procedure and then an extended period of rest."

The French Open begins Sunday.

