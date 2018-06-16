Barty faces Konta in Nottingham final

NOTTINGHAM, England — Johanna Konta overcame a rain delay and defending champion Donna Vekic to secure a place in the Nottingham Open final for the second successive year on Saturday.

Local hope Konta beat Croatia’s Vekic 6-2, 6-3 in the semifinals.

The top-seeded Ashleigh Barty awaits in Sunday’s final after the Australian beat Naomi Osaka of Japan 6-3 6-4.

Barty broke third-seeded Osaka three times and didn’t face a break point in serve.

Konta beat Barty in the quarterfinals last year before losing to Vekic in the final.

This time, the British No. 1 breezed through the opening set. Vekic called for the trainer and looked ready to go for treatment when rain forced them all off.

After around an hour delay, Konta moved 3-1 ahead only for the Croatian to break back and level. Konta closed out the match with another break.