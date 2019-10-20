Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Bencic comes back to beat Pavlyuchenkova and win Kremlin Cup
Belinda Bencic of Switzerland holds her trophy after victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia in the final match of the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP)
MOSCOW — Belinda Bencic recovered from a set down to beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the Kremlin Cup final on Sunday.
Third-seeded Bencic broke Pavlyuchenkova in the Russian’s first service game in both the second and third sets.
Bencic hit eight aces despite landing just 54% of her first serves.
She’s the first Swiss woman to win the Kremlin Cup since Martina Hingis in 2000.
The win capped a productive week for Bencic after she secured the last spot at the WTA Finals on Saturday. By qualifying for the Moscow final, Bencic overtook Serena Williams in the points ranking for qualification for the finals in Shenzhen, China.