Bertens beats Badosa to reach final at Palermo Ladies Open

kiki-bertens-plays-a-backhand

Kiki Bertens, of Netherlands, returns the ball. (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

PALERMO, Italy — Top-seeded Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands beat Paula Badosa 6-1, 7-5 Saturday to reach the final of the Palermo Ladies Open.

It was the 21-year-old Badosa’s first WTA semifinal.

Eighth-seeded Jil Teichmann of Switzerland eased past Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 6-1 in the other semifinal.

The clay-court event is marking its return to the WTA tour after a five-year absence.

