Bertens beats Garcia to reach Madrid Open final

Kiki Bertens of The Netherlands celebrates her win over France's Caroline Garcia during a Madrid Open tennis tournament semi final match in Madrid, Spain, Friday, May 11, 2018. (Francisco Seco/AP)

MADRID — Kiki Bertens beat seventh-seeded Caroline Garcia 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the Madrid Open final on Friday.

Bertens broke Garcia four times and hit 16 winners, while Garcia committed 24 unforced errors.

Bertens, from the Netherlands, will be seeking her sixth career title and her second of 2018.

Two-time former Madrid champion Petra Kvitova plays Karolina Pliskova later in an all-Czech semifinal.

More from Sportsnet
Top-ranked Halep loses to Pliskova in Madrid quarterfinals
Associated Press
Denis Shapovalov tops Milos Raonic for berth in Madrid quarters
Canadian Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.