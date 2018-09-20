Bertens, Minella advance to quarterfinals at Korea Open

Kiki Bertens, from the Netherlands. (Mic Smith/AP)

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Second-seeded Kiki Bertens advanced to the quarterfinals of the rain-hit Korea Open by beating Dalila Jakupovic 6-4, 7-5 Thursday.

Bertens broke the Slovenian player’s serve at 5-5 in the second set and held in the next game.

Also, Mandy Minella beat Australian qualifier Priscilla Hon 6-4, 6-3. The 20-year-old Hon was trying to make it to the Seoul quarterfinals for the second straight year as a qualifier.

Persistent rain throughout the afternoon delayed the start of four second-round matches. A match between two former champions, Agnieszka Radwanska and Irina-Camelia Begu, was suspended late Thursday with Begu leading 6-4, 4-3.

Rain also delayed the start of a match between top-seeded Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, and Ekaterina Alexandrova.

More from Sportsnet
No. 2 seed Tsitsipas blows match point, exits Moselle Open
Associated Press
Rebecca Marino on coming back to the world of tennis
Sportsnet Staff

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.