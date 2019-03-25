Bianca Andreescu’s win streak ends after early exit because of injury

MIAMI — The injury bug derailed Bianca Andreescu’s impressive run on Monday.

The rising Canadian tennis star’s win streak was snapped at 10 matches after a 6-1, 2-0 loss to No. 21 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in a fourth-round contest at the Miami Open. The 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., retired from the match with an apparent right shoulder injury.

Playing her WTA Tour-high 35th match of the season, Andreescu showed signs of fatigue as she suffered her first straight-sets loss of the campaign. She is now 31-4 this season.

When Andreescu called for a visit from coach Sylvain Bruneau after falling behind 4-1, the BNP Paribas Open champion was breathing heavily and did almost none of the talking during the timeout.

Andreescu called for the trainer to look at her shoulder after the first set, something she did three times during a three-set win over three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber on Saturday night.

On the men’s side, No. 20 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled to face Russian qualifier Andrey Rublev later Monday in a third-round match.

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal will face No. 17 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in a fourth-round match on Tuesday.

Shapovalov also remains alive in doubles with partner Rohan Bopanna of India, having reached the quarterfinals.

In women’s doubles, the fifth-seeded team of Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and China’s Yifan Xu also has reached the quarterfinals.