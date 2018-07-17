Bouchard edges Bacsinszky in first round of Swiss Open

Eugenie Bouchard of Canada. (Ben Curtis/AP)

GSTAAD, Switzerland — Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the second round of the Swiss Open on Tuesday, rallying from a set down to beat Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Bouchard broke Bacsinszky, a former World No. 9, twice in the third and deciding set for a commanding 4-1 lead. Bacsinszky broke Bouchard right back to stay in the match but the Westmount, Que., native held serve the rest of the way for the win.

The two players traded breaks three times in the second set before Bouchard reeled off six straight points to win the tiebreaker.

Bouchard got out to an early 2-0 lead with a break in the first set but Bacsinszky replied with two breaks of her own to take the opener.

Bouchard, ranked 146 on the WTA standings, was playing in her second singles match since a second-round exit at Wimbledon two weeks ago. She competed in a lower-level Challenger event last week and lost in the final.

Bacsinszky, competing in her first WTA tournament since suffering a right calf muscle tear in late April, is ranked 761st in the world.

More from Sportsnet
Wimbledon takeaways: Djokovic and Serena are back for more
Vivek Jacob
U.S. Open prize money will rise to $53 million
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.