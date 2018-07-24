Canada draws the Netherlands for next Fed Cup tie

Eugenie Bouchard celebrating her Round of 16 win at the Swiss Open. (Anthony Anex/AP)

MONTREAL-Canada will travel to the Netherlands for a Fed Cup World Group II first-round tie in February.

The winner of the tie, Feb. 9-10, will qualify for the World Group playoffs in April. The winners in the playoffs advance to the elite World Group I the following year.

Canada qualified for World Group II with a 3-2 victory over Ukraine in April. Francoise Abanda, Bianca Andreescu, Eugenie Bouchard and Gabriela Dabrowski teamed up for the win.

The Canada-Netherlands tie will be the first contest between the countries since 1987. Canada is ranked No. 17, while the Netherlands is No. 10.

Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands is the top-ranked singles player eligible for the tie, currently sitting at No. 18. Bouchard leads Canada at No. 123.

More from Sportsnet
Canadian Auger-Aliassime advances to second round at Swiss Open
Canadian Press
Johnson, Ramanathan advance to Hall of Fame final
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.