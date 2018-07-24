Canada draws the Netherlands for next Fed Cup tie

MONTREAL-Canada will travel to the Netherlands for a Fed Cup World Group II first-round tie in February.

The winner of the tie, Feb. 9-10, will qualify for the World Group playoffs in April. The winners in the playoffs advance to the elite World Group I the following year.

Canada qualified for World Group II with a 3-2 victory over Ukraine in April. Francoise Abanda, Bianca Andreescu, Eugenie Bouchard and Gabriela Dabrowski teamed up for the win.

The Canada-Netherlands tie will be the first contest between the countries since 1987. Canada is ranked No. 17, while the Netherlands is No. 10.

Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands is the top-ranked singles player eligible for the tie, currently sitting at No. 18. Bouchard leads Canada at No. 123.