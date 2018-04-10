Canada to host the Netherlands in Davis Cup World Group play in September

MONTREAL – Canada will host the Netherlands in a Davis Cup World Group playoff in September, the International Tennis Federation said Tuesday.

Canada will serve as host of the Sept. 14-16 competition.

The venue, surface and player nominations will be made at a later date.

The Netherlands is currently ranked 18th in the world, four positions below Canada.

The winner of the tie will retain its spot in the World Group for 2019 while the losing nation will be relegated to the Zonal Group.

Canada dropped a 3-1 decision to Croatia last February to miss out on a berth in the Davis Cup quarter-finals.

