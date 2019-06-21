Canada’s Auger-Aliassime upsets top-seeded Tsitsipas at Queen’s Club

canadas-felix-auger-aliassime-celebrates-win-over-stefanos-tsitsipas

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada celebrates winning at match point against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their quarterfinal singles match at the Queen's Club tennis tournament in London, Friday, June 21, 2019. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

LONDON — Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime has recorded one of the biggest wins of his career.

The No. 8 seed from Montreal upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 7-5, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Queen’s Club grass-court tournament on Friday.

Tsitsipas, ranked sixth in the world, marks the highest-ranked player the 21st-ranked Auger-Aliassime has beaten in his career.

Auger-Aliassime, 18, also beat Tsitsipas in Indian Wells, Calif., earlier this year when the latter player was ranked 10th.

Auger-Aliassime will face the winner of a quarterfinal between No. 6 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., and Spain’s Feliciano Lopez.

