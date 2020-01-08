Canada’s Bouchard beats Garcia to reach quarterfinals at ASB Classic

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard has reached the quarterfinals at the season-opening ASB Classic.

Bouchard downed France’s Caroline Garcia 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday for her second victory in two days to begin the 2020 tennis season.

Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., needed an hour 28 minutes to get by the No. 8 seed.

She will face either American Amanda Anisimova or Russia’s Daria Kasatkina in the next round.

Bouchard, ranked No. 262, opened the season Monday with 7-5, 7-5 win over Belgium’s Kirsten Flipkens in the first round.

It was Bouchard’s first victory above a 125K event (the lowest level on the WTA Tour) since last February in Dubai.

The 25-year-old has experienced a big drop in the rankings since reaching No. 5 in 2014.