Canada’s Daniel Nestor ends Davis Cup career with loss to the Netherlands

TORONTO – The final match of Daniel Nestor’s Davis Cup career did not go as planned.

Nestor and partner Vasek Pospisil suffered a four-set loss to Matwe Middelkoop and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands on Saturday afternoon as Canada dropped to a 2-1 lead in their Davis Cup tie.

The 46-year-old Nestor represented Canada in the international tennis competition for 25 years, playing in over 50 Davis Cup ties, putting in over 1,100 weeks of work.

Nestor and Pospisil lost to the Dutch duo 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, 4-6 in front of a partisan crowd at Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Canada earned wins from Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., Friday night in the first and second singles rubbers.

The singles matchups will flip on Sunday, with Raonic playing Robin Haase and Shapovalov taking on Thiemo de Bakker.