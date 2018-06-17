Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime wins Sopra Steria Open

LYON, France — Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime defended his ATP Challenger Sopra Steria Open title on Sunday.

The 17-year-old from Montreal beat 22-year-old Johan Sebastien Tatlot of France 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-2 on the clay court.

After dropping the first set in a tiebreak, Auger-Aliassime broke Tatlot to go up 6-5 in the second set then held serve to tie the match.

Auger-Aliassime broke Tatlot three times in the third set for a 4-1 lead before cruising to the victory.

The match took two hours 32 minutes.

The up-and-coming Auger-Aliassime is No. 170 on the ATP rankings, the fifth-highest Canadian in men’s singles. Tatlot is No. 328.

Auger-Aliassime won the Sopra Steria Open last year as a wild-card entry, defeating Mathias Bourgue of France in straight sets.

The Challenger Tour is the secondary men’s professional tennis circuit run by the ATP.

